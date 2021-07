PEARL, Miss. (WJTV) – The Atlanta Braves traded Mississippi Braves outfielder Tyler Neslony to the Chicago White Sox organization. Neslony has been assigned to Double-A Birmingham’s roster.

Neslony, 27, appeared in 245 games with the M-Braves from 2017 to 2021, batting .241 with 11 home runs, 90 RBI, and 13 stolen bases. Neslony played in 19 games for the M-Braves this season, hitting .164 with one home run and four RBI.

He was drafted by the Atlanta Braves in the ninth round in 2016.