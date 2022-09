Mississippi Braves pitcher Coleman Huntley got good at playing golf when he was young. His mom played in the LPGA Tour.

But he says baseball was his sport of choice.

He knew he wanted to be a pitcher, always throwing rocks at trees, he says.

Sports Zone 12’s David Edelstein shares Huntley’s story of falling away from the game when life threw him curveballs and how he made his way back with the mindset that if he was going to strike out, he’d go down swinging.