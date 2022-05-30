PEARL, Miss. (WJTV) – The Mississippi Braves (M-Braves) will play a six-game series against the Montgomery Biscuits at Trustmark Park beginning on Tuesday.
Different promotions will be held each night of the series, including Memorial Day fireworks and a championship t-shirt giveaway.
Monday, May 30 at 6:05 p.m. CT
- Patriotic Jersey Auction
- Pregame Flyover
- Memorial Day Fireworks
- Mustard Monday
Wednesday, June 1 at 6:35 p.m. CT
- First Responders Wednesday
- Join Us 4 A Jackson
Thursday, June 2 at 6:35 p.m. CT
- Truckworx Thirsty Thursday
- Free Military Tickets
- Free Live Trivia
Friday, June 3 at 6:35 p.m. CT
- Championship T-Shirt Giveaway
- Trustmark $10K Dash for Cash
- Kids Run the Bases
- Fist Bump Friday
Saturday, June 4 at 6:05 p.m. CT
- Gold Star Families Tribute
- Post-Game Fireworks
Sunday, June 5 at 2:05 p.m. CT
- Raising Cane’s Sunday Family Fun Day
- Kids Run the Bases
