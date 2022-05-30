PEARL, Miss. (WJTV) – The Mississippi Braves (M-Braves) will play a six-game series against the Montgomery Biscuits at Trustmark Park beginning on Tuesday.

Different promotions will be held each night of the series, including Memorial Day fireworks and a championship t-shirt giveaway.

Monday, May 30 at 6:05 p.m. CT

  • Patriotic Jersey Auction
  • Pregame Flyover
  • Memorial Day Fireworks
  • Mustard Monday

Wednesday, June 1 at 6:35 p.m. CT

  • First Responders Wednesday
  • Join Us 4 A Jackson

Thursday, June 2 at 6:35 p.m. CT

  • Truckworx Thirsty Thursday
  • Free Military Tickets
  • Free Live Trivia

Friday, June 3 at 6:35 p.m. CT

  • Championship T-Shirt Giveaway
  • Trustmark $10K Dash for Cash
  • Kids Run the Bases
  • Fist Bump Friday

Saturday, June 4 at 6:05 p.m. CT

  • Gold Star Families Tribute
  • Post-Game Fireworks

Sunday, June 5 at 2:05 p.m. CT

  • Raising Cane’s Sunday Family Fun Day
  • Kids Run the Bases

