PEARL, Miss. (WJTV) – The Mississippi Braves (M-Braves) will play a six-game series against the Montgomery Biscuits at Trustmark Park beginning on Tuesday.

Different promotions will be held each night of the series, including Memorial Day fireworks and a championship t-shirt giveaway.

Monday, May 30 at 6:05 p.m. CT

Patriotic Jersey Auction

Pregame Flyover

Memorial Day Fireworks

Mustard Monday

Wednesday, June 1 at 6:35 p.m. CT

First Responders Wednesday

Join Us 4 A Jackson

Thursday, June 2 at 6:35 p.m. CT

Truckworx Thirsty Thursday

Free Military Tickets

Free Live Trivia

Friday, June 3 at 6:35 p.m. CT

Championship T-Shirt Giveaway

Trustmark $10K Dash for Cash

Kids Run the Bases

Fist Bump Friday

Saturday, June 4 at 6:05 p.m. CT

Gold Star Families Tribute

Post-Game Fireworks

Sunday, June 5 at 2:05 p.m. CT

Raising Cane’s Sunday Family Fun Day

Kids Run the Bases

Purchase tickets here.