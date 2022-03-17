PEARL, Miss. (WJTV) – The Mississippi Braves released the 2022 season promotional schedule.

Weekly promotions are as follows:

Tuesday – Hollywood Feed’s Bark in the Park

– Hollywood Feed’s Bark in the Park Wednesday – Receive a pack of four Field Level tickets with four soda vouchers for $20. Diamond Upgrade 4 for $40. First responders receive free Field or GA tickets with a valid ID at the Trustmark Park box office. Diamond level is $10 for first responders.

– Receive a pack of four Field Level tickets with four soda vouchers for $20. Diamond Upgrade 4 for $40. First responders receive free Field or GA tickets with a valid ID at the Trustmark Park box office. Diamond level is $10 for first responders. Thursday – Get a 20-ounce beer and fountain drinks for $2. All military receive free Field or GA level tickets with a valid ID at the Trustmark Park box office. Diamond level is $10 for military. Thursday also includes free Live Trivia in the Farm Bureau Grill & Outdoor Patio and Corn hole on the plaza.

– Get a 20-ounce beer and fountain drinks for $2. All military receive free Field or GA level tickets with a valid ID at the Trustmark Park box office. Diamond level is $10 for military. Thursday also includes free Live Trivia in the Farm Bureau Grill & Outdoor Patio and Corn hole on the plaza. Friday – Premium giveaway to the first 1,000 fans in attendance. There will also be Trustmark’s Dash for Cash and Kids Run the Bases after the game. Fist Bump Friday will return, as well.

– Premium giveaway to the first 1,000 fans in attendance. There will also be Trustmark’s Dash for Cash and Kids Run the Bases after the game. Fist Bump Friday will return, as well. Saturday – Post-game fireworks.

– Post-game fireworks. Sunday – Family Fun Day. Kids will have the chance to run the bases after the game. Get a game ticket, hat, hotdog and drink voucher for $25 per person.

This year’s theme and hashtag is #WeMakeChampions. Click here for more information.