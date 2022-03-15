PEARL, Miss (WJTV) – The Mississippi Braves will launch their single game tickets for the 2022 season starting on March 18, 2022.

At 3:00 p.m., the public will be available to purchase tickets to all 69 games at mississippibraves.com/tickets, by calling the box office at 888-BRAVES4, or via Ticketmaster.

This will be the 17th season for the Mississippi Braves at Trustmark Park in Pearl. Additional tickets and advanced tickets are also made available for purchase with the following options: Club Level seating for $25, Diamond level seating for $15, Field Level seating for $10, General Admission/Reserved for $7, and Grass Bern Seating for $5. Ticket prices are subject to change on Gameday.

Opening Day for the Mississippi Braves will be on April 8, 2022, at 6:35 p.m. The Braves will face off against the Montgomery Biscuits inside Trustmark Park.