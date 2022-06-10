MADISON, Al. (WJTV) – The M-Braves lost game one 7-0 and won game two 2-1 against the Rocket City Trash Pandas at Toyota Field on Thursday, June 9.

In game one, Rocket City scored six runs, capped off by a grand slam, in the first inning to jump out to a 6-0 lead. The M-Braves mustered just four hits in the 7-0 loss. RHP Odalvi Javier added a scoreless inning in the sixth, but the Trash Pandas rode out their big first inning to a 7-0 win.

Drew Lugbauer’s two-run homer in right field lifted the M-Braves to a 2-1 win in game two of the doubleheader. In the fourth inning, Lugbauer’s homer gave the M-Braves a 2-1 lead and ended up being the winning home run.

RHP Tanner Gordon tossed a one-run complete game for his third Double-A win. The right-hander went seven innings, allowing four hits and two walks with seven strikeouts.

Yariel Gonzalez got one hit in each game of the doubleheader to extend his hitting streak to six games. Gordon’s performance allowed the M-Braves to win 2-1 with just three hits.

The fourth game of the series is on Friday, June 10 at Toyota Field. The first pitch is at 6:35 p.m., with coverage starting at 6:20 p.m. on 103.9 WYAB, TuneIn Radio, First Pitch App, and MiLB.tv.