PEARL, Miss. (WJTV) – The Mississippi Braves will honor the Tougaloo Nine as they face the Rocket City Trash Pandas on Saturday, July 16.

The event will include a first pitch ceremony by a few of the Tougaloo Nine members, a museum kiosk, auctioning of a retro jersey worn by Braves players, a four-minute slideshow tribute, fireworks and more.

Vice President and General Manager Pete Laven said the organization is honored to be able to host this event. He said there’s no better place than Jackson and it’s civil rights history.

The event is sponsored by Tougaloo College and the Two Mississippi Museums. All proceeds from the jersey auction will go to the Ella Josephine Baker Scholarship at Tougaloo College.

Gates will open at 5:00 p.m., the ceremony will begin at 5:30 p.m. and the game is scheduled for 6:05 p.m.