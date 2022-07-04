PEARL, Miss. (WJTV)- The City of Pearl, the Mississippi Braves (M-Braves) and Blue Cross & Blue Shield Mississippi will host an annual Fourth of July celebration on Monday, July 4.

The M-Braves will play a home game against the Pensacola Blue Wahoos. Following the game, there will be a fireworks show for the audience to enjoy.

For those who don’t plan to attend the game, Pearl officials encourage neighbors to tailgate around Bass Pro Drive to enjoy the fireworks show.

M-Braves officials encourage fans to bring a lawn chair or blanket to sit on the grass. Fans can also sit in the stadium chair-back seats to enjoy the show. There will be games, concessions, and entertainment on site, as well.

The stadium parking lot will open at 5:30 p.m. The game begins at 6:05 p.m. The fireworks show begins at 9:15 p.m. Parking is $10 for guests.

Click here to purchase game tickets.