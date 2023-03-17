PEARL, Miss. (WJTV) – The Mississippi Braves will hold an additional job fair to fill seasonal and part-time game day positions for the 2023 season.

The job fair will take place Saturday, March 18 from 10:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. in the Farm Bureau Grill at Trustmark Park.

All applicants must be at least 16 years of age and able to work nights, weekends, and some holidays. The M-Braves are hiring for most positions, but they are specifically looking for applicants in Food & Beverage, Stadium Operations, On-Field Emcee, and Ticket Operations.

Opening Day for the Mississippi Braves is Friday, April 7, at 6:35 p.m. against the Biloxi Shuckers at Trustmark Park.