M-Braves to host Autism Awareness Day on Sunday

PEARL, Miss. (WJTV) – On Sunday, the Mississippi Braves will partner with William Carey University to help raise awareness and funds for the fight against Autism. The event will happen Sunday, July 25, when the M-Braves host the Biloxi Shuckers at 2:05 p.m. at Trustmark Park in Pearl.

M-Braves players and coaches will wear special Autism Awareness jerseys, featuring the Braves logo across the chest with Autism Awareness puzzle pieces. A silent auction will be held at Trustmark Park beginning when gates open at 1:00 p.m. for fans to bid on each player and coach’s jersey.

Proceeds to the jersey auction will benefit TEAAM, a non-profit organization dedicated to improving the lives of Mississippians with Autism Spectrum Disorders, Intellectual Disabilities, Developmental Disabilities, or Specific Learning Disabilities by cultivating and enhancing family and community supports.