PEARL, Miss. (WJTV) – The Mississippi Braves (M-Braves) will host an additional job fair for part-time and seasonal positions for the upcoming 2022 season.

The job fair will take place inside of Trustmark Park’s Farm Bureau Grill on on Saturday, March 19 from 10:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. Interviews will be on a first-come, first-serve basis for all positions.

Positions that are open varies from the following areas:

Concessions

Ticket Office

Stadium Operations

Grounds Crew

Promotions/Production

Press Box

Participants will also have the chance to audition to sing the national anthem at a game this season and perform as the mascot.

National Anthem Auditions:

Candidates for the national anthem auditions will have to perform over the stadium PA system and need to come prepared with a traditional rendition of the National Anthem. The chosen singers will perform at M-Braves’ home games during the 2022 season. Choirs and larger groups are welcomed to audition.

Mascot Auditions:

The Braves are looking for energetic, friendly, and enthusiastic individuals to fulfill this position. A suit will not be provided for your audition, so bring your own or be prepared to audition without a suit. Come prepared with a 30-second routine of your choice as well as being ready for an improv performance.

Auditions will take place inside Trustmark Park, and participants will enter through the main gate. There is no appointment necessary, and performers will audition in the order in which they arrive.