M-Braves to host job fair on Thursday

PEARL, Miss. (WJTV) – The Mississippi Braves will hold a job fair for part-time/seasonal positions for the 2021 season. The job fair will be at Trustmark Park’s Farm Bureau Grill on Thursday, July 15, from 11:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m.

M-Braves staff members will conduct open interviews on a first-come, first-serve basis for seasonal, part-time positions.

Positions being hired to include Fun Zone, Culinary, Usher, Team Store, Production, Promotions, Grounds Crew, and Ticket Sellers.

Click here for more information about how to apply. All applicants must be at least 16 years of age and able to work nights, weekends, and some holidays.