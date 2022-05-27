PEARL, Miss. (WJTV) – The Mississippi Braves will host a special Memorial Day game on Monday, May 30, starting at 6:05 p.m. The game will be against the Montgomery Biscuits at Trustmark Park.

The Memorial Day tributes will include a pregame air display from the 172nd Airlift Wing, which consists of a C-17 flyover at the conclusion of the national anthem. As well as a presentation of the game ball by the 2-20th Special Forces Group.

M-Braves players and coaches will be wearing special patriotic-themed jerseys. In addition, each jersey will include the names of a fallen Mississippi National Guardsmen. The game-worn jerseys will be available to fans via silent auction during the game, with proceeds benefitting 5th Squad.

The night will conclude with Post-Game Fireworks.

The special Memorial Day game is just one of three Monday games the M-Braves will play at home this season. The Braves will take Tuesday, May 31 off and will host Montgomery June 1-5.

Fans can purchase tickets by visiting mississippibraves.com, or by calling 888-BRAVES4.