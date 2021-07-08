M-Braves to recognize local Mississippi State baseball players on Friday

PEARL, Miss. (WJTV) – The Mississippi Braves will celebrate the 2021 Mississippi State Bulldogs national championship on a special “Maroon” Friday night at Trustmark Park.

Diamond Dawgs, Tanner Leggett and Preston Johnson, will throw out the first pitches. The first pitch on Friday is scheduled for 6:35 p.m. against the Pensacola Blue Wahoos. The gates will open at 5:30 p.m.

Mississippi State topped Vanderbilt 9-0 on June 30 to win the national title for the first time in school history.

“On behalf of the Mississippi Braves, we want to congratulate Coach Lemonis and the entire Bulldogs team and university on their historic achievement in Omaha,” said Mississippi Braves vice president and general manager, Pete Laven. “We are honored to welcome Tanner Leggett and Preston Johnson to Trustmark Park on Friday as they played a huge role in bringing the national title to the state of Mississippi.”

Tickets are available at the Trustmark Park box office, mississippibraves.com, or any Ticketmaster outlet.