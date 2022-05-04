PEARL, Miss. (WJTV) – The Mississippi Braves beat the Pensacola Blue Wahoos 3-2 in the series opener on Tuesday night at Trustmark Park.

CJ Alexander homered to center field, Drew Lugbauer homered to right field. While Darius Vines went 5.0 innings and gave up two runs off three hits and four walks with four strikeouts.

A combined toss of four scoreless innings from LHP Jake Higginbotham, RHP Justin Maese and RHP Victor Vodnik secured the win for the Braves. Vodnik picked up his first save and has three scoreless innings over three appearances.

With the game tied at 1-1 in the fourth, Lugbauer hammered a 431-foot home run to the top of the Farm Bureau Grill out in right field to make it 2-1. Lugbauer tied the league leaders with his eighth home run. Three of the homers came at Trustmark Park, one of the most difficult parks to hit the long ball.

Pensacola scored a run in the fifth to make it 3-2, but the M-Braves held on with four shutout frames to close out the game.

The second game of the six-game series will be held on Wednesday, May 4, at Trustmark Park. Tickets can be purchased on mississippibraves.com.