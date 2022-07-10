PEARL, Miss. (WJTV) – The Mississippi Braves (M-Braves) beat the Pensacola Blue Wahoos 7-6 on Saturday, July 9 at Trustmark Park.

Drew Lugbauer hit a two-run homer to the top of the Farm Bureau Grill in right field in the first inning to give the M-Braves a 2-0 lead.

In the second, Jalen Miller led off with a base hit. He then stole second and advanced to third on a throwing error. Cody Milligan brought in Miller with a line drive to left center to extend the lead to 3-0.

The Blue Wahoos kept up the pressure all night, with runners on in all but two innings.

RHP Tanner Gordon benefited from two big double plays in the first inning and the third inning to keep the M-Braves ahead 3-0. In the fourth, Pensacola broke through for two runs to cut the lead to 3-2.

The Blue Wahoos tied the game 3-3 in the fifth and added three more in the sixth to lead 6-3.

In the bottom of the sixth, Miller smacked a solo shot to left center, his sixth of the season, to make it 6-4.

Yariel Gonzalez led off the eighth inning with a base hit. Two batters later, Trey Harris doubled to deep left center to put two runners in scoring position. Milligan scored Gonzalez on a sacrifice fly. Alexander scorched a groundball down the right field line to score two runs and give the M-Braves a 7-6 lead.

The series finale is on Sunday, July 10 at Trustmark Park. Purchase tickets here.