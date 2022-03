PEARL, Miss. (WJTV) – The Mississippi Braves’ 2022 Minor League season and business operations will not be affected by the work stoppage.

Players not on the 40-man roster of their Major League club and who are not signed to a Major League contract are not affected and are expected to be in uniform at the start of spring training in 2022.

Opening day is set for Friday, April 8 against Montgomery at 6:35 p.m.