M-Braves welcome Pensacola Blue Wahoos to Trustmark Park this week

PEARL, Miss. (WJTV) – The top two teams in the Double-A South, the M-Braves (32-22) and the Pensacola Blue Wahoos (33-21), will face off at Trustmark Park in Pearl this week, beginning on Tuesday, July 6.
Tuesday, July 6 vs. Pensacola | 6:35 p.m. | Gates Open at 5:30 p.m.
- Bark in the Park: The M-Braves host Bark in the Park. Dogs are welcome to take in the M-Braves game. Waiver – All dogs are required to have a waiver signed by their owners before entering.
- Craft Beer Specials: Enjoy Craft Beer Specials from local breweries each Tuesday in the Farm Bureau Grill & Outdoor Patio.
- Mississippi Therapy Animals Appearance: A pair of Mississippi Therapy Animals will be on hand to visit with fans.
Wednesday, July 7 vs. Pensacola | 12:05 p.m. | Gates Open at 11:00 a.m.
- Camp Day Matinee: The only midweek matinee of the season features camp groups in certain sections of the ballpark.
- First Responders Day: All First Responders (Military/Veterans/Fire/Police) and Healthcare workers receive free admission each Wednesday home game at Trustmark Park. Just show your work badge at the box office.
- Join Us 4 a Jackson: Every Wednesday, “Join Us 4 A Jackson” and let $20 get you (4) Field Level Tickets and (4) 16 oz. Fountain Drinks. Additional tickets may be purchased for just $5.
Thursday, July 8 vs. Pensacola | 6:35 p.m. | Gates Open at 5:30 p.m.
- Thirsty Thursday: Join the M-Braves for Thirsty Thursday with 16 oz beer or fountain drinks for only $2 at every Thursday home game in 2021 for fans 21 & older.
- Southern Miss Night: Wear your Southern Miss attire and receive $5 admission at the Trustmark Park box office.
- Trivia in the Farm Bureau Grill: Check out the coolest spot in Trustmark Park and from 6-7, enjoy trivia from Central MS Trivia. Get your seat for you and your team. Trivia is 100% free to play; all you have to do is purchase any ticket.
- RUNable $5 5K for Gallant Hearts Guide Dog Center: RUNable hosts a $5 5K on the second or third Thursday of every month, April – September, and then the M-Braves donate 100% of the money raised to a different local cause. For more info visit www.RUNable.life.
Friday, July 9 vs. Pensacola | 6:35 p.m. | Gates Open at 5:30 p.m.
- M-Braves Floppy Cap Giveaway: The first 1,000 adults (21+) will receive a Mississippi Braves Floppy Cap.
- Kids Run The Bases: Kids, 14-and-under will have the opportunity to run the bases after every Friday and Sunday home game at Trustmark Park.
- Trustmark’s $10,000 Dash For Cash: After each Friday home game, fans can register for the chance to snag cold hard cash. Then, ten lucky fans will have 1:00 to snag as much of the $10K spread out all over the outfield.
Saturday, July 10 vs. Pensacola | 6:05 p.m. | Gates Open at 5:00 p.m.
- Country Western Night: Come for a boot-scootin’ good time as we celebrate Country Western themes throughout the night
- Post-Game Fireworks: Stay after the game for another exciting Post-Game Fireworks Show.
Sunday, July 11 vs. Pensacola | 2:05 p.m. | Gates Open at 1:00 p.m.
- Easter in July: The M-Braves are celebrating Easter in July with a pregame Easter Egg Hunt for the kids, beginning at 1:30 p.m.
- Sunday Family Funday: Enjoy matinee baseball every Sunday at Trustmark Park and take advantage of fun activities for the entire family. Kids 14-and-under will have the opportunity to run the bases after the game.
Tickets may be purchased online, or by calling 888-BRAVES4 or stopping by the Trustmark Park box office Monday through Friday, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.