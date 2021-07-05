M-Braves welcome Pensacola Blue Wahoos to Trustmark Park this week

PEARL, Miss. (WJTV) – The top two teams in the Double-A South, the M-Braves (32-22) and the Pensacola Blue Wahoos (33-21), will face off at Trustmark Park in Pearl this week, beginning on Tuesday, July 6.

Tuesday, July 6 vs. Pensacola | 6:35 p.m. | Gates Open at 5:30 p.m.

Enjoy Craft Beer Specials from local breweries each Tuesday in the Farm Bureau Grill & Outdoor Patio. Mississippi Therapy Animals Appearance: A pair of Mississippi Therapy Animals will be on hand to visit with fans.

Wednesday, July 7 vs. Pensacola | 12:05 p.m. | Gates Open at 11:00 a.m.

Camp Day Matinee: The only midweek matinee of the season features camp groups in certain sections of the ballpark.

All First Responders (Military/Veterans/Fire/Police) and Healthcare workers receive free admission each Wednesday home game at Trustmark Park. Just show your work badge at the box office. Join Us 4 a Jackson: Every Wednesday, “Join Us 4 A Jackson” and let $20 get you (4) Field Level Tickets and (4) 16 oz. Fountain Drinks. Additional tickets may be purchased for just $5.

Thursday, July 8 vs. Pensacola | 6:35 p.m. | Gates Open at 5:30 p.m.

Thirsty Thursday: Join the M-Braves for Thirsty Thursday with 16 oz beer or fountain drinks for only $2 at every Thursday home game in 2021 for fans 21 & older.

Check out the coolest spot in Trustmark Park and from 6-7, enjoy trivia from Central MS Trivia. Get your seat for you and your team. Trivia is 100% free to play; all you have to do is purchase any ticket. RUNable $5 5K for Gallant Hearts Guide Dog Center: RUNable hosts a $5 5K on the second or third Thursday of every month, April – September, and then the M-Braves donate 100% of the money raised to a different local cause. For more info visit www.RUNable.life.

Friday, July 9 vs. Pensacola | 6:35 p.m. | Gates Open at 5:30 p.m.

M-Braves Floppy Cap Giveaway: The first 1,000 adults (21+) will receive a Mississippi Braves Floppy Cap.

Kids, 14-and-under will have the opportunity to run the bases after every Friday and Sunday home game at Trustmark Park. Trustmark’s $10,000 Dash For Cash: After each Friday home game, fans can register for the chance to snag cold hard cash. Then, ten lucky fans will have 1:00 to snag as much of the $10K spread out all over the outfield.

Saturday, July 10 vs. Pensacola | 6:05 p.m. | Gates Open at 5:00 p.m.

Come for a boot-scootin’ good time as we celebrate Country Western themes throughout the night Post-Game Fireworks: Stay after the game for another exciting Post-Game Fireworks Show.

Sunday, July 11 vs. Pensacola | 2:05 p.m. | Gates Open at 1:00 p.m.

The M-Braves are celebrating Easter in July with a pregame Easter Egg Hunt for the kids, beginning at 1:30 p.m. Sunday Family Funday: Enjoy matinee baseball every Sunday at Trustmark Park and take advantage of fun activities for the entire family. Kids 14-and-under will have the opportunity to run the bases after the game.

Tickets may be purchased online, or by calling 888-BRAVES4 or stopping by the Trustmark Park box office Monday through Friday, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.