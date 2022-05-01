PEARL, Miss. (WJTV) – The Mississippi Braves (M-Braves) won 11-7 against the Montgomery Biscuits at Riverwalk Stadium on Sunday, May 1.

On the second pitch of the game, Michael Harris II extended his league leading on-base streak to 21 games with a massive 432-foot home run. In the 10th, Harris smacked another homer to right field.

After Michael Harris II’s leadoff homer, the M-Braves gave up three runs in the second. The M-Braves did not retake the lead until scoring six runs in the 10th.

Drew Lugbauer made his seventh home run of the season in the fourth. The homer gave Lugbauer sole possession of third on the home run leaderboard, just one behind the leaders.

The M-Braves received five innings of scoreless relief from LHP Hayden Deal, RHP Odalvi Javier and RHP Tyler Ferguson.

The Mississippi Braves return to Trustmark Park from May 3 to 8 to play against the Pensacola Blue Wahoos. Purchase tickets here.