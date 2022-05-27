PENSACOLA, Fl. (WJTV) – The Mississippi Braves set a season-high in runs in their 13-9 win over the Pensacola Blue Wahoos on Thursday, May 26 at Blue Wahoos stadium.

The club tied its season-high with six doubles and leads the Southern League with 84 doubles. All nine players in the lineup scored a run and recorded a hit.

The fourth game of the road series is on Friday, May 27 at Blue Wahoos Stadium. The first pitch is at 6:35 p.m. with coverage starting at 6:20 p.m. on 103.9 WYAB, TuneIn Radio, First Pitch App, and MiLB.tv.