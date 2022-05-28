PEARL, Miss. (WJTV) – The Mississippi Braves (M-Braves) won 19-6 against the Pensacola Blue Wahoos at Blue Wahoos Stadium on Friday, May 27.

The M-Braves smashed six homers and a season-high 17 hits in a 19-6 win.

CJ Alexander homered twice and knocked in four in his second multi-homer game this season. Hendrik Clementina went 5-for-5 with a 460-foot bomb in the sixth.

Drew Lugbauer followed Clementina’s homer with one of his own to make it 12-1 in the sixth. Lugbauer blasted an opposite-field grand slam in the ninth inning to make it 19-4 and tie the club record for runs in a game.

The fifth game of the road series is on Saturday at Blue Wahoos Stadium.