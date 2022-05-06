PEARL, Miss. (WJTV) – The Mississippi Braves (M-Braves) won 2-1 against the Pensacola Blue Wahoos at Trustmark Park on Thursday, May 5.

After 44 minutes of delay leading up to the first pitch, Yariel Gonzalez hit a looping line drive double into the corner of right field that scored Riley Delgado from first base to make it 1-0.

In the sixth inning, rain poured onto the field and winds hit 30 miles per hour. Umpires called a weather delay, which lasted an hour and four minutes.

After the game resumed, Pensacola tied the game 1-1 with an RBI single in the sixth inning.

Trey Harris hit a line drive into center field to bring in Andrew Moritz and retake the lead 2-1 in the seventh inning.

The fourth game of the six-game series will be held on Friday, May 6 at Trustmark Park. Purchase tickets here.