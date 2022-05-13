PEARL, Miss. (WJTV) – The Mississippi Braves (M-Braves) won 3-2 against the Chattanooga Lookouts at AT&T Field on Thursday, May 12.

In the eighth inning, Cade Bunnell doubled to put two runners in scoring position. Michael Harris II drove a sacrifice fly to center to bring in Logan Brown and cut the lead to 2-1.

Andrew Moritz’s sacrifice fly tied to the game. Jalen Miller’s infield single gave the M-Braves a 3-2 lead.

The M-Braves play against the Chattanooga Lookouts again on Friday, May 13 at AT&T Field.