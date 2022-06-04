PEARL, Miss. (WJTV) – The Mississippi Braves (M-Braves) won 4-3 against the Montgomery Biscuits at Trustmark Park on Friday, June 3.

In the first, Jalen Miller hit a solo home run over the batter’s eye in center field for the first run of the game. Miller finished 2-for-5 with his fifth homer of the season.

Up 1-0, Andrew Moritz scored Jefrey Ramos on a double to make it 2-0 in the fifth. The M-Braves added another run in the sixth to lead 3-0.

Montgomery combined for three runs in the final two innings to force extra innings for the second straight night.

RHP Troy Bacon worked around the bonus runner at second base for a scoreless 10th.

After Yariel Gonzalez reached on an error, Drew Lugbauer hit the walk-off single to bring in Jalen Miller for the 4-3 win.

The fifth game of the series is on Saturday at Trustmark Park. Purchase tickets here.