PEARL, Miss. (WJTV) – On Thursday, April 21, RHP Darius Vines tossed 6.1 innings in the longest outing by a M-Braves pitcher this season, and four runs in the sixth powered the Mississippi Braves (4-8) to a 4-3 win over the Chattanooga Lookouts (6-6).

Vines finished with two earned runs off five hits and a walk with five strikeouts. In three starts, Atlanta’s No. 14 prospect holds a 2.51 ERA and 15 strikeouts in 14.1 innings.

In a bizarre sixth inning, the M-Braves scored four runs without recording a hit. RHP Sam McWilliams hit Riley Delgado and Michael Harris II to start the frame. Then, Tyler Krieger reached on a throwing error from the third baseman to load the bases and chase McWilliams out of the game.

Game four of the series is set for 6:35 p.m. at Trustmark Park on Friday, April 22.