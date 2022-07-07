PEARL, Miss. (WJTV) – The Mississippi Braves (M-Braves) beat the Pensacola Blue Wahoos 5-1 on Wednesday, July 6 at Trustmark Park.

The M-Braves won their fifth straight game, the club’s longest win streak of the season.

In the second, Yariel Gonzalez hit a leadoff double to right field. Hendrik Clementina brought him in with a sacrifice fly two batters later to make it 2-0.

The M-Braves continued to add to the lead with a solo homer from Clementina in the seventh. Cade Bunnell and Andrew Moritz each picked up RBI singles in the eighth. The M-Braves led 5-0 entering the ninth.

The Blue Wahoos scored a run and loaded the bases in the final inning, but RHP Justin Maese forced a flyout to end the game.

The second and third games of the series are on Thursday, July 7 at Trustmark Park.