PEARL, Miss. (WJTV) – The Mississippi Braves (M-Braves) beat the Pensacola Blue Wahoos 5-1 on Wednesday, July 6 at Trustmark Park.
The M-Braves won their fifth straight game, the club’s longest win streak of the season.
In the second, Yariel Gonzalez hit a leadoff double to right field. Hendrik Clementina brought him in with a sacrifice fly two batters later to make it 2-0.
The M-Braves continued to add to the lead with a solo homer from Clementina in the seventh. Cade Bunnell and Andrew Moritz each picked up RBI singles in the eighth. The M-Braves led 5-0 entering the ninth.
The Blue Wahoos scored a run and loaded the bases in the final inning, but RHP Justin Maese forced a flyout to end the game.
The second and third games of the series are on Thursday, July 7 at Trustmark Park. Purchase tickets here.