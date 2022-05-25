PENSACOLA, Fl. (WJTV) – The Mississippi Braves (M-Braves) scored three runs in the ninth in a 5-2 win over the Pensacola Blue Wahoos at Blue Wahoos Stadium on Tuesday, May 24.

Alan Rangel went five innings for the third consecutive start and allowed one run off four hits and two walks with six strikeouts. The M-Braves mustered just one hit in the first six innings before finally getting some activity on the bases in the seventh.

The M-Braves pulled off a comeback win for the fourth time in the last six games, ending Pensacola’s seven-game winning streak.

The second game of the road series is on Wednesday, May 25 at Blue Wahoos Stadium. The first pitch is at 6:35 p.m. with coverage starting at 6:20 p.m. on 103.9 WYAB, TuneIn Radio, First Pitch App, and MiLB.tv.