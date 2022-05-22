PEARL, Miss. (WJTV) – The Mississippi Braves won 5-4 against the Biloxi Shuckers at Trustmark Park on Saturday, May 21.

After Biloxi scored two runs in the first frame, Michael Harris II hit a solo shot off the batter’s eye to start the bottom of the first.

In the second, Drew Lugbauer smashed a homer to the M-Braves bullpen in left field to tie the game at 2-2.

CJ Alexander followed with a ground rule double. Riley Delgado knocked in Alexander with an RBI single to take a 3-2 lead.

Andrew Moritz’s groundout scored another run, and Harris II brought in the fourth run of the inning by sending an opposite-field double to the corner in left field to extend the lead to 5-2.

RHP Justin Maese picked up his league-leading seventh save with a 1-2-3 ninth inning in the 5-4 win.

The final game of the home series is on Sunday at Trustmark Park. Purchase tickets here.