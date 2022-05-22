PEARL, Miss. (WJTV) – The Mississippi Braves (M-Braves) won 6-1 against the Biloxi Shuckers at Trustmark Park on Sunday, May 22.

In the second, Jacob Pearson hit a two-run double that one-hopped the wall in right field to make it 2-0.

Trey Harris scored Pearson with a line drive to right field to extend the lead to 3-0.

In the sixth, Logan Brown legged out his third career triple on a ball he sent to the right-field corner. Harris knocked him in with a grounder up the middle.

Harris brought in two runs on two hits and upped his RBI total to nine. Brown finished 2-for-4 with a triple and an RBI, bringing in the M-Braves sixth run of the game on a base hit in the seventh.

The M-Braves (18-21) won their second series of the season 4-2 over the Shuckers (18-21). The M-Braves are 2-0-2 in their last four series.

The M-Braves will travel to Pensacola for a six-game road series starting on Tuesday before returning home for a six-game homestand against Montgomery starting on Memorial Day, May 30. Purchase tickets here.