PEARL, Miss. (WJTV) – The Mississippi Braves (M-Braves) won 7-2 against the Pensacola Blue Wahoos in the series finale at Blue Wahoo Stadium on Sunday, May 29.

Trey Harris brought in the first run of the game with a groundball to right field in the second.

Tied at 2 in the fourth, CJ Alexander led off the inning with a base hit. Jalen Miller followed by ripping a double down the left field line to score Alexander and make it 3-2.

The M-Braves added two more in the fifth off a Drew Lugbauer single and an Alexander sacrifice fly to extend the lead to 5-2.

In the sixth, Andrew Moritz made it 7-2 with a two-run double to center field.

RHP Coleman Huntley III tossed two scoreless innings and RHP Tyler Ferguson navigated a shutout ninth to finish off the 7-2 win.

The M-Braves return to Trustmark Park from May 30 to June 5 to play against the Montgomery Biscuits. Purchase tickets here.