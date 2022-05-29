PEARL, Miss. (WJTV) – The Mississippi Braves (M-Braves) won 9-1 against the Pensacola Blue Wahoos at Blue Wahoos Stadium on Saturday, May 28.

Hendrik Clementina started the scoring with a line drive to center field to score Luke Waddell to make it 1-0.

Drew Lugbauer scorched an RBI single to center field in the third to bring in Yariel Gonzalez and make it 2-0.

In the fifth, Clementina hit a solo home run into the bay over the left field wall to make it 4-0.

CJ Alexander blasted his third homer in two games, an opposite-field two-run shot in the seventh to give the M-Braves a 6-1 lead.

Clementina added another RBI in a two-run eighth, and the M-Braves scored another run in the ninth in the 9-1 win.

The final game of the road series is on Sunday afternoon at Blue Wahoos Stadium.