PEARL, Miss. (WJTV) – The Mississippi Braves (M-Braves) won 9-2 against the Chattanooga Lookouts at AT&T Field on Friday, May 13.

After a scoreless first three innings, the M-Braves handed Freddy Tarnok a 3-0 lead.

C.J. Alexander came back to the plate in the fifth inning after Luke Waddell drew a walk, and Drew Lugbauer hit a double to right. Alexander hit a 423-foot bomb to the right-center, handing Mississippi a 6-0 lead.

Coleman Huntley III took over for Tarnok in the sixth and tossed a scoreless frame, before giving up a two-run homer to Michael Siani in the seventh, trimming the Braves’ lead to 6-2.

Alexander came back to the plate in the ninth inning with one out and hit a 419-foot, two-run blast to right-center pushing the advantage up to 9-2.

The M-Braves will play against the Chattanooga Lookouts at AT&T Field again on Saturday, May 14.