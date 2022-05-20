PEARL, Miss. (WJTV) – The Mississippi Braves (M-Braves) beat the Biloxi Shuckers 9-4 at Trustmark Park on Thursday, May 19.

Down 4-0 in the seventh, Riley Delgado hammered a double into the gap to lead things off. Michael Harris II smashed a double down the right field line to score Delgado. Then, Luke Waddell brought in Harris II with a grounder to right field to make it 4-2.

With the bases loaded, C.J. Alexander sent a ball off the wall in right to clear the bases and give the M-Braves a 5-4 lead.

In the eighth, Waddell hit the M-Braves second three-run double to extend the lead to 8-4. Yariel Gonzalez followed Waddell with a solo homer down the right field line.

The M-Braves will play against the Shuckers again on Wednesday at Trustmark Park. Click here to purchase tickets.