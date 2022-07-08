PEARL, Miss. (WJTV) – The Mississippi Braves (M-Braves) lost 3-1 in Game One and won 3-2 in Game Two against the Pensacola Blue Wahoos on Thursday, July 7 at Trustmark Park.

To start off Game One, Justin Dean hit a home run in the fourth to give the M-Braves a 1-0 lead that the club carried into the seventh.

In the seventh, Norel Gonzalez tied the game at 1-1 with a two-out single to right center. In the bottom of the inning, Dean led off with an infield single, but the M-Braves failed to get a run across. Pensacola won the game 3-1 with two runs in the eighth.

In Game Two, the M-Braves failed to record a hit in the first six innings, trailing 2-0 entering the final frame.

Andrew Moritz and Logan Brown each contributed RBI, and the M-Braves called on Gonzalez as a pinch hitter with the winning run on second base. Gonzalez came through, and Moritz scored the winning run to take the game 3-2.

The fourth game of the series is on Friday, July 8 at Trustmark Park. Purchase tickets here.