Mississippi Braves announce 2022 schedule

PEARL, Miss. (WJTV) – The Mississippi Braves announced the 2022 schedule and 17th season at Trustmark Park.

Opening day will be on Friday, April 8, 2022, against the Montgomery Biscuits to begin a three-game weekend series.

The 2022 schedule will feature 138 games, including 69 home games. The M-Braves will take on division rivals Biloxi, Montgomery, and Pensacola 30 times each while taking on North Division foes Birmingham, Tennessee, Chattanooga, and Rocket City 12 times each (6 home, 6 road).

Game times and promotions for the 2022 season will be announced at a later date. For more information, fans can visit mississippibraves.com.