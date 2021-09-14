Mississippi Braves Championship series tickets on sale Wednesday

PEARL, Miss. (WJTV) – Tickets for all potential 2021 Double-A South Championship Series games at Trustmark Park will go on sale to the general public on Wednesday, September 15th at 3:00 p.m.

The top two teams from the Double-A South (regardless of division), based on winning percentage, meet in a best-of-five series for the league championship. The M-Braves have clinched the regular-season title and home-field advantage for games three, four (if necessary), and five (if necessary). Games one and two of the Championship Series will be played at the second seed’s ballpark.

2021 Championship Series Schedule: Second Place Team will Host Games 1 & 2

Game 1: Tuesday, September 21st @ TBD vs. TBD

Game 2: Wednesday, September 22nd @ TBD vs. TBD

The Mississippi Braves will Host Games 3, 4, & 5

Game 3: Friday, September 24th @ 6:35 p.m. vs. TBD

Game 4: Saturday, September 25th @ 6:05 p.m. vs. TBD (if necessary)

Game 5 Sunday, September 26th @ 5:05 p.m. vs. TBD (if necessary)

Playoff tickets can be purchased online, at the Trustmark Park Box Office, or by calling 888-BRAVES4. Suites and group areas are available and can be purchased by calling 888-BRAVES4.