PEARL, Miss. (WJTV) – The Mississippi Braves topped the Rocket City Trash Pandas 9-3 on Wednesday afternoon at Trustmark Park in Pearl

Vaughn Grissom and Trey Harris each finished with three hits. Harris went 3-for-4 with a triple, a double and a single along with two RBI in his first three-hit game of the season.

The M-Braves improved to 9-2 in July and have won 10 of their last 12 games.

The second game of the series is on Wednesday at Trustmark Park. RHP Darius Vines (4-4, 4.94) makes the start for Mississippi against RHP Mason Erla (3-0, 1.84) Rocket City. The first pitch is at 6:35 p.m. CT, with coverage starting at 6:20 pm CT on 103.9 WYAB, TuneIn Radio, First Pitch App, and MiLB.tv.