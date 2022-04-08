PEARL, Miss. (WJTV) – Fans showed up to Trustmark Park on Friday, April 8 to help kickoff the 2022 Mississippi Braves Season.

According to many fans being back gives them a sense of relief giving them a chance to resume the transition they started many years ago.

“Today is my birthday. It’s an annual tradition to come to the park opening weekend with my family and we’re here to support the braves. It’s been about six or seven years at Trustmark Park every year,” said Jason Lewis.

One fan said this is her first time attending but she is just grateful to have the opportunity to be able to enjoy the game with her family

“No we usually didn’t come. So this is our very time to be here at the opening secession so we’re glad and we’re excited to be out in this wonderful weather although it’s a little cool its still very nice to be out,” said Tammie Brown.

The new M-Braves season brought out new fans! one fan says though she knows very little about the baseball she plans to learn about the game as a season ticket holder.

“Just to kind of learn a little bit about the game. I know just some about just to get a little more I guess to get a little more knowledge as before as what goes on and whatever and get excited cause we have more tickets like season tickets and we plan to use those as well,” said Kawaski Williams.

Fans are hoping for a successful season from the Braves as they defend their championship title this season.