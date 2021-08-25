Mississippi Braves’ game postponed on Wednesday

PEARL, Miss. (WJTV) – Wednesday night’s game for the Mississippi Braves against the Pensacola Blue Wahoos has been postponed to allow for additional testing and contract tracing of members of the Mississippi Braves organization.

The Mississippi Braves said they adhering to Minor League Baseball’s health and safety protocols and will practice caution while following the guidance of experts.

Fans with tickets to Wednesday’s game are allowed to exchange them for any of the M-Braves remaining regular-season home games in 2021 at the Trustmark Park Box Office.