Mississippi Braves’ games postponed through Sunday

PEARL, Miss. (WJTV) – Leaders with the Mississippi Braves announced the games against the Pensacola Blue Wahoos have been postponed through Sunday. They are continuing COVID-19 testing and contact tracing for members of the organization.

Fans with tickets to Wednesday through Sunday’s games are allowed to exchange them for any of the M-Braves remaining regular-season home games in 2021 at the Trustmark Park Box Office.

For more information, or to contact the Mississippi Braves front office, visit mississippibraves.com, or call 888-BRAVES4.

