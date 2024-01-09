PEARL, Miss. (WJTV) – Officials with the Mississippi Braves announced 2024 will be the team’s final season in Pearl.

The Double-A affiliate of the Atlanta Braves will be relocating to Columbus, Georgia, as of the start of the 2025 season.

“We want to thank Pearl, the surrounding Jackson community and the state of Mississippi for the incredible support for the franchise over the past 19 years. We have loved creating memories with you at Trustmark Park and we look forward to bringing you an amazing 2024 season. The M-Braves will be commemorating the 20th season at Trustmark Park throughout the 69-game home schedule in 2024, beginning with Opening Day on Tuesday, April 9th vs Biloxi,” officials with the team said.

They said they’re hopeful that this is not the end of professional baseball in Pearl, and the organization will support efforts to bring a team to Trustmark Park in the future.

Pearl Mayor Jake Windham said the city worked with county and state leaders on a proposed legislation drafted in 2023 aimed at providing incentives for the Braves ownership to remain in the city.

“We worked diligently with Spectrum Capital, State, and County leaders, as well as Diamond Baseball Holdings, to come to an agreement,” stated Windham. “It is truly unfortunate that despite our best efforts, the Braves have chosen to take this route.”

The mayor said the city will continue to explore opportunities to bring sports and entertainment experiences to residents.