Mississippi Braves return home for series with Biloxi Shuckers

PEARL, Miss. (WJTV) – On Tuesday, the Mississippi Braves will be playing at home after being away playing games on the road, the team winning eight games and losing four.

In the returning game, the M-Braves will be going against the Biloxi Shuckers for a six-game series,

Tuesday at 6:35 p.m.

Wednesday at 6:35 p.m.

Thursday at 6:35 p.m.

Friday at 6:35 p.m.

Saturday at 6:05 p.m.

Sunday at 2:05 p.m.

During each game at Trustmark Park, fans can expect fun activities and giveaways. For more information, click here.