PEARL, Miss. (WJTV) – In conjunction with Minor League Baseball’s initiative “The Nine”, the Mississippi Braves will be honoring the brave students that made up the historic Tougaloo Nine, during their Saturday, July 16 game against the Rocket City Trash Pandas at Trustmark Park.

“The M-Braves look forward to recognizing the courageous members of the Tougaloo Nine on this night”, said M-Braves vice-president and general manager Pete Laven. “Their story is vital to the fight for civil rights history in not just our great state but the entire nation. We are honored and humbled that several of the Tougaloo Nine will be present for the game.”

On July 16, Mississippi Braves players will wear vintage Tougaloo College baseball jerseys from the 1960s that feature the last name of one of the Tougaloo Nine students on the back.

These jerseys will be available for our fans to purchase during the game via silent auction, with proceeds benefitting the Ella Josephine Baker Social Justice Scholarship.

Before the 6:05 p.m. first pitch, there will be a pre-game ceremony to include current Tougaloo College baseball players, video tributes before the game, a mobile museum kiosk on the stadium concourse, and appearances by living members and families of the Tougaloo Nine. The evening will conclude with a phenomenal Post-Game Fireworks Show.

Tickets to the game can purchase tickets by visiting mississippibraves.com, or by calling 888-BRAVES4.