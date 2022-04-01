PEARL, Miss. (WJTV) – The Mississippi Braves will be hosting a night of baseball to benefit The Salvation Army of Jackson.

Family and friends are encouraged to join at Trustmark Park on Saturday, May 7 as the Braves face-off against the Pensacola Blue Wahoos.

Fifty-percent of the proceeds benefit The Salvation Army’s programs and services for individuals and families in need.

Women’s Auxiliary will also have red kettles at the gates, a booth with cookbooks for sale and a silent auction. A fireworks show will be held following the game.

Gates open at 5:00 p.m. and the game is set to begin at 6:05 p.m.