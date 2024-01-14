PEARL, Miss. (WJTV) – The Mississippi Braves and OVG Hospitality will hold a job fair on Thursday, January 25 for the 2024 season.

The M-Braves will leave Pearl for Columbus, Georgia, after the 2024 season.

The job fair will be held from 5:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. to fill part-time game day positions. The job fair will take place inside the Farm Bureau Grill at Trustmark Park.

Those interested in a position with the M-Braves can see a listing of jobs below:

Bartender

Bat Boy/Girl

Camera Operator

Catering Food Prep

Clean Up / Custodial

Concession Stand Attendant

Concession Stand Cook

Customer Service

Dishwasher

Fun Zone Attendants

Grounds Crew

Host/Hostesses

Kitchen Prep Staff

Line Cooks

Mascot

Parking Attendant

Press Box Staff – baseball stats crew

Promotions Team

Restaurant Wait Staff

Suite Attendants

Ticket Seller

Ticket Taker

Usher

Video Production Crew

Interviews will be conducted that day for seasonal, part-time positions. All applicants must be at least 16 years of age and able to work nights, weekends, and some holidays.

These jobs are all paid and include the opportunity to work many of the team’s 69 home games and other special events. All applicants are required to attend the job fair.