PEARL, Miss. (WJTV) – The Mississippi Braves and OVG Hospitality will hold a job fair on Thursday, January 25 for the 2024 season.
The M-Braves will leave Pearl for Columbus, Georgia, after the 2024 season.
The job fair will be held from 5:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. to fill part-time game day positions. The job fair will take place inside the Farm Bureau Grill at Trustmark Park.
Those interested in a position with the M-Braves can see a listing of jobs below:
- Bartender
- Bat Boy/Girl
- Camera Operator
- Catering Food Prep
- Clean Up / Custodial
- Concession Stand Attendant
- Concession Stand Cook
- Customer Service
- Dishwasher
- Fun Zone Attendants
- Grounds Crew
- Host/Hostesses
- Kitchen Prep Staff
- Line Cooks
- Mascot
- Parking Attendant
- Press Box Staff – baseball stats crew
- Promotions Team
- Restaurant Wait Staff
- Suite Attendants
- Ticket Seller
- Ticket Taker
- Usher
- Video Production Crew
Interviews will be conducted that day for seasonal, part-time positions. All applicants must be at least 16 years of age and able to work nights, weekends, and some holidays.
These jobs are all paid and include the opportunity to work many of the team’s 69 home games and other special events. All applicants are required to attend the job fair.