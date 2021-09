MONDAY: Mostly sunny and warm. As the surface high that has brought us the beautiful weather slides to the east, our winds will shift to a more southerly direction. This will mean some more humidity building into Central Mississippi and the Pine Belt. Afternoon highs will reach the upper 80s, but with the increased humidity it may feel like the low to mid 90s.

TUESDAY through THURSDAY: With the increased humidity, during the afternoon we may see some isolated to scattered showers and maybe a thunderstorm, especially west of I-55 Tuesday through Thursday. Widespread showers are not expected, though, and eastern Mississippi will be mainly dry. Overnight lows will creep up into the mid 60s, a sign of the increased humidity. Highs will be in the mid to upper 80s.