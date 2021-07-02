Nolan Kingham named AA-South Pitcher of the Month

PEARL, Miss. (WJTV) – On Friday, Minor League Baseball announced the Player and Pitcher of the Month Award winners for June in each of the 11 leagues in Major League Baseball’s player development system.

Nolan Kingham was named Pitcher of the Month for the Double-A South. He led the league in innings pitched (32.2) and went 3-0 with a 0.83 ERA in five starts. He held opponents to a .193 batting average and had a streak of 27 scoreless innings when he was promoted to Triple-A Gwinnett on June 29.

Kingham was Atlanta’s 12th round selection in 2018 out of Texas.

The M-Braves return to Trustmark Park to begin the second half of the season, July 6-11, to face the Pensacola Blue Wahoos. For tickets, and information on upcoming promotions, visit mississippibraves.com, or call 888-BRAVES4.