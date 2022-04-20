JACKSON, Miss (WJTV) – The Mississippi Braves will host a night of baseball to help benefit the Salvation Army of Jackson on Saturday, May 7. The baseball game will be held at the Trustmark Park in Pearl.

This annual event is hosted by the Mississippi Braves to grant partial proceeds to the Salvation Army of Jackson. The funds will help support Salvation Army programs and services for those in need.

In 2014, the Mississippi Braves and the Salvation Army broke a record of having 3,040 participants in their fundraiser. Their hope to break another record this year.

“We’re just so blessed that Tim Mueller and the Mississippi Braves are blessing us in this way,” Robert Pocai, Director of Development for the Salvation Army.

The Mississippi Braves will be facing off the Pensacola Blue Wahoos on May 7. Following the game, there will be a live firework show.

Tickets are on sale for $10. To purchase tickets, click here.