Spencer Strider added to M-Braves roster on Tuesday

PEARL, Miss. (WJTV) – The Atlanta Braves made four roster moves on Tuesday, impacting the Mississippi Braves roster before Tuesday’s 6:35 p.m. series opener against Tennessee.

RHP Jose Rodriguez was promoted back to Triple-A Gwinnett, and RHP Spencer Strider was promoted from High-A Rome to Mississippi. Also, RHP Will Latcham was reinstated from the Development List, and RHP Sean McLaughlin was placed on the Development List.

Strider, 22, the Atlanta Braves fourth-round selection in 2020 out of Clemson, has made seven starts between Low-A August and High-A Rome this season, posting no record but a 1.50 ERA with 11 walks and 56 strikeouts in 30 innings pitched. In Strider’s most recent start for Rome, the right-hander struck out 12 over 6.0 innings of one-run baseball, walking one while throwing 85 pitches.

Strider will make his first Double-A start on Thursday in game three of the series against the Smokies at Trustmark Park.