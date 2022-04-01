PEARL, Miss. (WJTV) – On Friday, April 1, StadiumDrop announced its partnership with the Mississippi Braves food and beverage team.

StadiumDrop is a pioneer of in-seat delivery and fan experience ad will be bringing their in-seat delivery, contactless payment, and express pick up options to Trustmark Park this summer.

Starting in 2022, the Mississippi Braves will utilize StadiumDrop, the game-changing, digital, and mobile application that allows fans to access concessions via mobile devices, thus giving fans the ability to skip long lines, stay in the moment and have peace of mind for safe and effective in-seat food delivery.

“The Mississippi Braves’ goal each season is to create a fresh, new experience for our fans. We feel the addition of StadiumDrop to our game day roster will have a positive impact on our customers before the first pitch is thrown on Opening Day and throughout the 2022 season,” said Mississippi Braves vice president and general manager Pete Laven.